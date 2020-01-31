Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $75.88 and last traded at $77.71, 1,936,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 309% from the average session volume of 473,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

