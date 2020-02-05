Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Under Wgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research note published on Friday morning.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,726. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

