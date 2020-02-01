Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Kirkland’s’ ranking:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance