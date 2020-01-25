Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 7.9%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 917,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 759,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

