KitchenAid India launches its first brand-new Experience Store in India

KitchenAid India, An International Premium Home Appliances Brand has launched its first & exclusive Experience Store in Ghitorni, New Delhi. They organized an event, “Where Makers Unite” to celebrate the inauguration of the store.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Passionate makers from different locations of Delhi NCR came to Ghitorni to explore the design & performance of KitchenAid’s premium appliances, LIVE. The demonstration of each product was discovered through a special recipe cooked by MasterChef Ashish Singh. He immersed the audience with his innovative flavors that included mulled wine green tea, mushroom walnut Galouti, and various other delicacies. They also hosted an expert mixologist, Gaurav Chauhan on the floor, who was seen crafting fresh & enticing drinks with the powerful performance of the KitchenAid Blender. His recipes included plum pudding, salted caramel shake, and many more mouth-watering drinks.

With their Experience Store, people had the opportunity to explore the design of every product and delve into the specific features from the iconic collection of Stand Mixers, Blenders, Food Processors, Toasters, Hand Blender and various other premium appliance. All the appliances showcased at the store are designed with ease and ergonomics in mind, KitchenAid’s chic and sturdy metal structures come in a wide range of signature colors, known for their placid and versatile performance – the Stand Mixer has its unique ‘planetary’ motion and the powerful 10-speed motor. With this inauguration, KitchenAid gave them an opportunity to learn new cooking tips & recipes with their wonderful range.

Vivek Chaudhary, Country Head, KitchenAid, shared a few words about the store & the launch – “It was a delight to see such passionate people at the event. The Experience Store is a space to unearth the beauty of each appliance & learn about their performance. KitchenAid Appliances are known for their elegant features of exceptional craftsmanship, durability, quality of material and robustness.”

“We aspire to bring an incredible experience to the makers with a complete range of premium countertop kitchen appliances. With this attempt we aim to expand our reach and become the number one choice for not just chefs but also passionate makers”, he added.