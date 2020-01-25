Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

KRG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

