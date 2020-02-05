Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

