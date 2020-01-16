Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 21,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

