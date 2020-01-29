KKR & Co Inc (KKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

