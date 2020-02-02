KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

