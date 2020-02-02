KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 361892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Derivative