KKR & Co Inc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

KKR & Co Inc has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NYSE:KKR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

