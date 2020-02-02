KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

