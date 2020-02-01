KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 505,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,924. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com