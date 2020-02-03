KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $165.74 on Monday. KLA has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,168 shares of company stock worth $3,370,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

