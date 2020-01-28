Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €7.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($7.93).

ETR KCO opened at €5.58 ($6.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.11 million and a PE ratio of -45.33. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a one year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

