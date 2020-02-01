KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $2,908,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

