KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $5.47 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

