KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLXE. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

