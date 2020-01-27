Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

NYSE KNX opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

