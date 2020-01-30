Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 4,694,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

