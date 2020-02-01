Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $44.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol