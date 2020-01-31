Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 103520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,927,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,266,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

