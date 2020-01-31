Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.23.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $38.03. 2,032,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

