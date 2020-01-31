Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $37.45. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 96,751 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

