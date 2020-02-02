Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.88, 303,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 234,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

