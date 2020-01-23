Knights Group (LON:KGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $419.98

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 419.98 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.39), with a volume of 310866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $317.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Knights Group Company Profile (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

