KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 36.3% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

KNOP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

