KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.97

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 84000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $675.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

