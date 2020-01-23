KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

