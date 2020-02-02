Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

