Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.16 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.08 to $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Knowles has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

