Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.44). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 379,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,093. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

