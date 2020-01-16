Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,937. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Growth Stocks