Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.75-1.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.742-22.742 billion.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,695. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?