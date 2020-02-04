Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Konami in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konami’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNMCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of KNMCY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.36. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating