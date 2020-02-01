KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.31

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

