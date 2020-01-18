KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

