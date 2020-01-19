KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media coverage about KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $13.25 on Friday. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

