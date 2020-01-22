Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

