Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.12 ($54.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

