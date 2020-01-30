Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.12 ($54.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

