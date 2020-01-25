Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Coverage Initiated at Odeon Capital Group

Equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

