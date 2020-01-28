Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $7,653,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com