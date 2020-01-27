Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $137,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $13,151,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $10,886,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $10,557,000.

KTB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 5,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,925. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

