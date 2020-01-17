Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.30. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 257,134 shares.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 price target on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

