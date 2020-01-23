Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 109,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 293,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Specifically, Director Andrea Melissa Zaradic sold 140,000 shares of Kootenay Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$44,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,200.53.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 price objective on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

