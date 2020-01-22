Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) Director Sells C$44,198.00 in Stock

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) Director Andrea Melissa Zaradic sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$44,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,200.53.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of KTN stock opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Kootenay Silver Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 price target on Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

