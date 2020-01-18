Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 7.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 212,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 404,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kopin by 222.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 12,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 617,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kopin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Kopin by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

