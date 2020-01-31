Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.72. 96,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

